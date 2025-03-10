‘Voice’ of Hawaii football, basketball Bobby Curran dies at 69
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2024
Bobby Curran made his final calls March 9, 2024, as a radio play-by-play sportscaster during a Warrior basketball game against CSU Bakersfield at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Above, Curran spoke at a special half time presentation in his honor.
COURTESY LORI MIANO
Bobby Curran, left, attended son Finn’s graduation from Mid-Pacific in May 2023. Next to Finn, center, is his older brother, Max. Holding the sign is Don Murphy. Curran returned to Honolulu that month after undergoing a double-lung transplant and ensuing rehabilitation in Phoenix.