House Republicans block Congress’ ability to challenge Trump tariffs

WASHINGTON >> The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to block the ability of Congress to quickly challenge tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump that have rattled financial markets.

The 216-214 vote, largely along party lines, delays lawmakers’ ability for the rest of the year to force a vote that could revoke Trump’s tariffs and immigration actions.

Trump has made a blitz of tariff announcements since taking office, upending relations with key trading partners, including Mexico and China. This week he has ramped up a trade war with Canada, sending markets reeling and prompting business leaders to warn of weakening consumer demand.

Trump has said the tariffs will correct unbalanced trade relations, bring jobs back to the country, and stop the flow of illegal narcotics from abroad.

Tuesday’s vote effectively derails an effort to challenge Trump’s Canada and Mexico tariffs, sponsored by Democratic Representative Suzan DelBene of Washington, which had been due to take place later this month.

“Every House Republican who voted for this measure is voting to give Trump expanded powers to raise taxes on American households through tariffs with full knowledge of how he is using those powers, and every Republican will own the economic consequences of that vote,” DelBene and fellow Democrat, Representative Don Beyer from Virginia, said in a statement.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Rule changes governing the House voting processes in the majority’s favor are a common affair on Capitol Hill.

“This is an appropriate balance of powers and we trust this White House to do the right thing, and I think that was the right vote and it was reflected in the vote count,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said when asked by Reuters why he was comfortable giving more trade power to the executive branch.

The provision was tucked into a procedural vote related to the Republicans’ six-month stopgap funding bill.

DelBene had sought to force a vote under the National Emergencies Act, which gives the president special powers in an emergency and was cited by Trump in his tariff actions. That law also allows for representatives to force a vote in the House within 15 days to revoke the president’s emergency authority. The Senate would have to also pass the resolution for it to take effect.

But Tuesday’s vote tweaks how the House will count calendar days for the remainder of 2025, effectively blocking a vote of this kind this year.

The voting change is the latest example of the legislative branch offloading its constitutional trade authority to the executive branch.

“The international emergency economic powers have not been used before to impose tariffs, and many members want to have a chance to weigh in,” said Greta Peisch, former general counsel to the U.S. Trade Representative. “Without a fast-track voting process, they are unlikely to have an opportunity to do so.”