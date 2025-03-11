Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Kilauea’s 13th episode brings 500-foot lava fountains

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:23 p.m.

VIDEO COURTESY USGS
A livestream video from the Halemaʻumaʻu Crater from the northwest rim of the caldera looking east.
COURTESY USGS Lava fountains of 400 to 500 feet high shoot up within the west vent in Halemaumau Crater today.
Lava fountains of 400 to 500 feet high shoot up within the west vent in Halemaumau Crater today.

COURTESY USGS Lava fountains of 400 to 500 feet high shoot up within the west vent in Halemaumau Crater today.

Kilauea’s 13th episode of the current eruption began early today at 2:36 a.m., bringing lava fountains of 400 to 500 feet high, according to Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists.

Scientists said the latest episode of lava fountaining was preceded by small, sporadic spatter fountains of 15 to 30 feet high starting at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday within the north vent.

The spatter fountains continued to increase in intensity and by 6:35 p.m. Thursday, spattering could be seen on the streaming webcam.

The spattering increased overnight — and lava erupted from the north vent at 2:36 a.m., with high fountains beginning about 10 minutes later, HVO scientists said.

As of 3:30 a.m., the fountains had reached heights of 400 to 500 feet. HVO estimated lava flows from the north vent have covered 20% to 30% of the Halemaumau Crater floor.

The previous episode occurred a week ago. Each episode of the ongoing eruption, which began Dec. 23, has continued for between 13 hours to 8 days, separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting from less than 24 hours to 12 days, according to HVO.

All episodes of this eruption have been confined to Halemaumau Crater within Kaluapele, the summit caldera, of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

No significant changes have been noted along Kilauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

The Kilauea volcano alert level remains at watch, and the aviation color code remains at orange.

A livestream of the Kilauea summit is available at this link.

