Maui police chief says ‘P.Diddy’ allegations ‘completely false’

Maui’s police chief refuted allegations that he worked as an enforcer and facilitator for rap mogul Sean “P.Diddy” Combs sex parties while serving as a captain for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 2018.

Maui Police Department Chief John Lawrence Pelletier was named in an amended civil complaint filed Friday in federal court in northern California by one of Diddy’s alleged victims.

The victim claimed she reported the alleged gang rape by Diddy and his loyalists to Pelletier who was posing as a Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department deputy. Instead of reporting it, the woman alleges Pelletier, who she claims maintained a list of Diddy’s “safe houses” for sex parties, strong armed her into silence.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen sent a letter to the police commission asking commissioners to place Pelletier on administrative leave while conducting an independent review of the civil allegations.

Pelletier pushed back on Bissen’s call to the commission and in a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser this morning, he said he wanted “to address the recent request by Mayor Bissen to the Maui County Police Commission regarding my position as Chief of Police.”

“Let me be clear: the allegations made against me are completely false, and I have not been formally served with any legal paperwork. Throughout my career, I have served with integrity and dedication, and I am deeply disappointed by this request, which I believe to be both premature and unjust. I understand the importance of transparency and accountability in law enforcement, and I fully intend to cooperate with any necessary processes to ensure the truth is known,” said Pelletier, a 22-year veteran of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department when he was sworn in as MPD chief in December 2021. “However, I firmly believe no one should face professional consequences based on unsubstantiated claims. I remain committed to the officers, staff, and residents of this County and sincerely appreciate the support of those who know my character, my dedication to my family, and my lifelong commitment to this profession.”

Despite the challenge brought by the allegations, Pelletier’s focus “remains on serving this community and leading the Maui Police Department with the honor and integrity it deserves.”