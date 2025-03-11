Musk signals $100M boost for Trump’s political machine

Elon Musk has signaled to President Donald Trump’s advisers in recent days that he wants to put $100 million into groups controlled by the Trump political operation, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

It is unheard of for a White House staffer, even one with part-time status, to make such large political contributions to support the agenda of the boss. But there has never been someone in the direct employ of an administration like Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, who is leading Trump’s aggressive effort to shrink the federal government, the Department of Government Efficiency.

Over the weekend, Musk traveled to and from Florida aboard Air Force One with Trump, and posted on his social media website, X, that he had dinner with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday night after some tense interactions earlier in the week.

And on Tuesday, as Musk’s electric car company, Tesla, faced some violent protests around the globe, Trump made a display of having five Teslas brought to the White House grounds in a demonstration for the news media, and checked out the cars with Musk by his side. It was an extraordinary promotion of a company by the most powerful person in the federal government.

“I think he’s been treated very unfairly by a very small group of people,” Trump told reporters, referring to Musk. “And I just want people to know that he can’t be penalized for being a patriot.”

Musk and White House officials didn’t return a request for comment.

Associates of Musk and Trump have talked in recent days about Musk’s planned donation to a Trump-controlled entity. Musk has signaled he wants to make the donations not to his own super political action committee, which is called America PAC and has spent heavily on Trump in the past, but to an outside entity affiliated with the president.

The groups that are leading Trump’s outside activities include Make America Great Again Inc., a super PAC, and Securing American Greatness, a political nonprofit. It is not clear if the money would go to those groups or to a new entity the Trump team could create.

Both MAGA Inc. and Securing American Greatness were founded by close allies of Trump, and have a diverse set of major donors aligned with the president.

Musk is still committed to his own super PAC, which has now spent $6 million to support a conservative candidate in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election next month. He spent close to $300 million on the presidential race last cycle, almost all through America PAC, which he founded last year.

But Musk is now showing a willingness to also fund some groups he doesn’t directly control. And his past giving indicates he’s willing to exceed amounts that other donors might consider excessive.

At the moment, Musk may see some political upside in showing that he is a team player of sorts.

Musk has been viewed by some Trump officials, including by members of Trump’s Cabinet, as pursuing his own agenda without properly consulting the rest of the Trump administration. Musk pointedly backing some of Trump’s longer-standing, loyal groups, rather than solely his own, could help soothe those tensions.

The precise split of Musk’s money, or if he has followed through with his plans, is not known and may never be. The political nonprofit group is not required to disclose its donors.

Trump is not eligible for reelection, yet his outside groups are continuing to rake in seven-figure contributions from major donors, presumably to reward friendly lawmakers and pressure those who oppose his agenda.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company