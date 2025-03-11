Pearl City tow company fined for dumping waste into Waiawa Stream

The Hawaii Department of Health has fined a Pearl City towing company and property owner $55,000 for releasing debris into Waiawa Stream in violation of water pollution laws.

The notice of violation and order was issued to both ABC Towing & Parts, LLC and property owner JH Hawaii Property, LLC, which owns the 2.6-acre industrial property at 794 H Lehua Ave., in Pearl City.

DOH says inspectors visited the facility in October due to a public complaint of trash and debris dumped into Waiawa Stream.

Inspectors learned then that the facility had changed ownership and that the new owners did not have the proper National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.

Inspectors also determined the facility discharged metals, tires, sediment, and other materials into Waiawa Stream, which it ordered the company to immediately remove.

In follow-up inspections in January, DOH said industrial activities continued without required permits or best management practices and “poor liquid waste management.”

In addition to the fine, DOH is requiring the company to apply for a proper NPDES permit.

“Industrial facilities subject to regulation under the NPDES program are required to have permit coverage prior to initiating discharges,” said DOH in a news release. “Failure to do so, creates an unfair advantage over other industrial facilities that dedicate resources toward environmental protection. Property owners that allow facilities to operate on their properties are liable for their tenants and therefore must ensure appropriate permits are obtained.”

Failure to comply, DOH said, may subject violators to penalties of up to $60,000 per day, per violation.