Police identify Maui motorcyclist who died in crash with bridge

The Maui Police Department has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash Saturday as Peter Simon, 40, of Wailuku.

Police said at about 11:46 p.m. Saturday, a motorcyclist on a 2023 Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle on West Kaahumanu Avenue veered right, struck a curb and collided head-on into the corner of Tings Bridge’s retaining wall in Wailuku.

Simon sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

Police are still investigating whether speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

“The Maui Police Department extends our deepest condolences to Mr. Simon’s family and friends,” said the department in a news release.

Simon was Maui County’s fourth traffic fatality this year, compared to two at the same time last year.