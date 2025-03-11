Letter: Columnist doesn’t get it, but at least he’s objective

I don’t usually agree with David Shapiro, but Sunday’s column was actually quite good (“Dems love making rules; Trump loves to break them,” Star-Advertiser, March 9). He at least presented an open-minded view of our current state of politics. Now Shapiro doesn’t really get why Donald Trump is president, and he also doesn’t get what’s really happening on the streets of the USA. People are sick and tired of lying and cheating politicians, and questionable policies. For example, Sen. Mazie Hirono not voting against transgender girls in women’s sports.

Many people see the fraud and ridiculous spending that has bankrupted the nation. The list is unreal. A 360-year-old person in Social Security’s database. Spending on condoms and contraceptives in the millions of dollars. It is insanity. So Shapiro, nice try, but you missed the mark.

Allen Canter

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

