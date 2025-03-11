Letter: Government must keep close eye on CIP projects

Funding uncertainties require government restraint when considering new capital improvement program (CIP) projects. Each desired project should be essential for government operations. The public should be consulted to determine if there is agreement on the project concept and the willingness to fund it. If the public agrees to the project, government officials should find the most practical and cost-effective design for implementation. Competent building inspectors must be on the job site daily to ensure that the building design specifications are being met and construction milestones are being achieved.

After a CIP project is completed, the building managers must formulate a plan with short- and long-term goals to ensure the project does not fall into disrepair.

Finally, keeping the scope of the CIP project simple without public/private participation will ensure that taxpayers don’t foot the bill for failed pie-in-the-sky ideas that politicians seem to favor.

John Tamashiro

Pearl City

