Letter: Spare a thought, and a penny, for tennis players

Congratulations to Mayor Rick Blangiardi and his budget team for proposing a balanced budget for fiscal 2026. It includes roughly $150 million for “affordable housing and homeless service facilities.” This seems a kind and progressive choice for the budget team to make as part of a balanced budget. However, many (if not most) of the beneficiaries of this appropriation will be people who pay little, if any, of the tax revenues needed to fund this expenditure.

One also hopes that within a $5 billion proposed budget, at least a few hundred thousand dollars could be appropriated for immediate restoration of the city’s tennis courts. These courts currently are in uniformly deplorable condition at virtually every location throughout the city. This small act of kindness would allow local and visiting tennis players, virtually all of whom do pay taxes, to once again enjoy using our public tennis courts.

David L. Mulliken

Waikiki

