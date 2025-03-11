Letter: Standard speed limits at monitored intersections

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

While I support the red-light cameras, I do not support the speed cameras. The program is seriously flawed and unfair to some drivers.

The problem is that the posted speed limits, at the 10 designated intersections, are not standardized. The intersections can have different posted speeds, which leads to confusion. Incredibly, the same intersection can have different posted speeds depending on the direction the driver is going.

A good example is the intersection at Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard. If you are traveling on the Pali, the speed limit entering the intersection is 25 mph. However, for those traveling on Vineyard, the speed limit entering the intersection is 30 mph.

Until the speed limits are standardized at all 10 intersections, drivers will be required to be vigilant of posted speeds at each of those intersections. Expect chaos, increased accidents, and unfairly ticketed drivers.

Stephen T. Molnar

Kailua

