Letter: What if Harris was in charge right now?

I wonder what your right-wing letter writers would say if Kamala Harris had been elected and the Dow was below what it was on Nov. 1, 2024, the price of eggs had more than doubled, the U.S. was canceling support of Ukraine, and she had hired someone (George Soros, maybe?) with no congressional approval or vetting who was illegally closing programs, cutting departments and laying off workers willy-nilly? They seem to have unlimited patience for Donald Trump, even though the price of eggs did not come down within 24 hours of the election, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had not stopped within 24 hours of the election (or even 24 days after the inauguration) and we are on the verge of a recession.

I expect they would be screaming for impeachment. Or worse.

Bob Gould

Kaneohe

