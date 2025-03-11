Off the news: Arakawa was accomplished Oahu native

Tuesday, March 11, 2025
The recently discovered, tragic deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, shocked people in Hawaii and everywhere — but relatively few knew much about the Punahou School and USC graduate’s earlier life in her Hawaii home.
Hackman’s credits are famous, but Arakawa herself was accomplished as a classical pianist. As a child of 11 she performed the difficult final movement of Haydn’s Piano Concerto in G Major during April 1971 youth concerts with the Honolulu Symphony Orchestra.
The story ends sadly but hers was a life of achievements not to be forgotten.