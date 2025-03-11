Off the news: No time to indulge in new state holiday

Hawaii officially recognized Nov. 28 as La Ku‘oko‘a, or Hawaiian Independence Day, in 2023. On Nov. 28, 1843 — 50 years before the overthrow of the monarchy, and more than a century before Hawaii’s statehood — the kingdom of Hawaii was recognized as independent by world powers Great Britain and France.

La Ku‘oko‘a is a milestone date in Hawaii’s history. However it needn’t — and shouldn’t — become a new state holiday, as Senate Bill 614 proposes, thus (potentially) triggering a new, paid day off for state workers. Given the need to get public jobs done and dwindling federal assistance, the state needs all hands on deck.