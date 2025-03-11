Death of Laie girl, 11, included in 2024 state child abuse report

The torture and killing of an 11-year-old Laie girl with learning disabilities, allegedly at the hands of her adoptive mother, was flagged by the state Department of Human Services in its 2024 Child Fatality Report.

The state report does not name Azaeliyah Pili-Ah You, but multiple sources told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the girl, who was adopted two months before her death on Dec. 22, 2023, was one of the five child fatalities determined to be due to child maltreatment, according to the report covering the states 2024 fiscal year.

The girl was in the custody of another family two months before she was adopted and allegedly beaten, neglected and killed by Sina Pumehana Pili, 39, a behavioral health specialist and senior class adviser at Kahuku High and Intermediate School. Pili was arrested on campus Friday and charged with manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a minor and persistent nonsupport.

Every child deserves to be safe, and protecting the well-being of children is at the core of everything we do at Child Welfare Services. We are heartbroken over the tragic loss of this child and join the community in mourning, read a statement to the Honolulu Star- Advertiser from the DHS Child Welfare Services Branch. CWS works with its law enforcement partners and respects the need for confidentiality as the investigation in the case continues. Please know that CWS is fully committed to protecting children and taking appropriate action when concerns arise. Keeping children safe is a shared responsibility, and we encourage everyone to report any suspected abuse or neglect.

Honolulu police said Pili-Ah You had multiple injuries from child abuse, including deep bruising all over her body, bite marks, two broken ribs, a scalp hemorrhage and evidence of strangulation, and tested positive for COVID-19, flu and pneumonia.

The Child Fatality Report noted confirmed physical abuse and that the 11-year-olds death was an intrafamilial harm case.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Pili-Ah You was found unresponsive at home with suspicious injuries consistent with non-accidental trauma, and the states Child Welfare Services Branch had no prior reports of suspected abuse, the report said. The adoptive family did not receive any services from the state in the two months they had the girl because there were no prior reports for caretakers.

Four other children in Pili and her husbands care, ages 12, 9, 8, 7, have been placed in protective custody by CWS. Pilis husband has not been arrested, but is under investigation by Honolulu Police Department detectives.

The state Department of Education said that following her arrest Friday, Pili was placed on leave pending investigation, effective March 7, which is unpaid for the first 30 days.

Kahuku High and Intermediate School Principal Donna Lindsey sent a note to parents Friday letting them know that the school administration is aware of an ongoing law enforcement investigation involving a non-classroom employee.

While we understand that this news may be concerning, we want to emphasize that the alleged incident does not involve our school or students. Please be assured that the Hawaii State Department of Education follows strict policies, including comprehensive background checks for all applicants prior to employment, wrote Lindsey in her message, obtained by the Star-Advertiser.

We understand that these situations can raise questions and concerns. However, we are unable to discuss any confidential personnel matters, said Lindsey, who urged parents trying to help their child through the moment to call school officials.

Like many other parents who adopt children in foster care, Pili and her husband received money every month from the state to help pay expenses for the children they are supposed to protect and nurture. DHS officials are barred by federal law from disclosing any information about the adoption and custody history of Pili-Ah Yous four siblings.

Payments to foster parents are based on the childs age, and the rate of pay is the same for adoption assistance or guardianship support: $649 monthly for children up to age 5, $742 monthly for children age 6 to 11 and $776 monthly for children age 12 and older.

If a child has special needs, due to a physical, mental, emotional, or behavioral problem, additional funds to support the care of the child are available to request, according to DHS.

This additional difficulty of care stipend of up to $570 a month is determined on a case-by-case basis by a team that includes a DHS social worker and treating medical professional, depending on the childs needs and the additional time the caregiver spends to meet the childs needs.

REPORT CHILD ABUSE

Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

>> Child abuse and neglect: Call 808-832-5300 on Oahu or toll-free 888-380-3088 on Hawaii island, Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Kauai.

>> Child trafficking: Call 808-832-1999 on Oahu or toll-free 888-398-1188 on Hawaii island, Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Kauai.