Mother, girlfriend plead not guilty in starvation death of 3-year-old
According to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, Sarai Perez-Rivera, a month short of her fourth birthday when she died, weighed 20.5 pounds, the average weight of an 11-month-old infant, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or that of a 14-month-old child, according to the World Health Organization. She stood 35 inches, the height of an average girl age 2 years, 4 months, according to the two health agencies.
Janae Perez, left, and Ashleigh Utley.