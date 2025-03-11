On the Move: Morris M. Atta

Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Morris M. Atta
SSFM International has hired Morris M. Atta as a senior project manager effective in February. Atta joins the firm with leadership experience in public administration, land management and infrastructure planning in Hawaii’s public sector, including at the state Transportation, Land and Natural Resources, and
Agriculture departments and the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation.
