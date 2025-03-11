Scale of cuts to the VA in the Pacific unclear
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2012
There are approximately 100,000 veterans on Oahu and 30,000 veterans on the neighbor islands served by the Oahu-based VA Pacific Islands Healthcare System. The Trump administration announced significant cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs, and it’s unclear what is going to be eliminated. Above, a Hawaii Mobile Veteran Center truck parked at the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Tripler Army Medical Center is part of an outreach program to assist veterans in rural areas statewide.