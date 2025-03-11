Rosenthal, Titriyski earn Big West 3-peat

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii sophomore Tread Rosenthal was named the Big West Setter of the Week and opposite Kristian Titriyski earned the Big West Freshman of the Week honor on Monday.

Both players won the award for a third consecutive week.

Rosenthal, who is up to four BWC awards this season, led the Rainbow Warriors (17-1) to a two-match sweep of Lindenwood (Mo.) last week. He averaged 10.29 assists per set to help Hawaii hit a combined .390 against the Lions.

UH hit a season-high .522 in the opener with Rosenthal going for 35 assists. He had five kills, six digs and three blocks in addition to 37 assists in Friday’s four-set win.

Rosenthal is currently third in the country in assists per set at 10.89.

Titriyski averaged 4.50 kills per set while hitting .340 against the Lions.

He begins the week ranking four nationally in points per set (5.13) and fifth in kills per set (4.23).

The Rainbow Warriors, who remained at No. 3 in this week’s AVCA Men’s College Poll, play their final three nonconference matches of the season in the Outrigger Invitational this week. UH opens with No. 12 Ball State on Thursday, followed by No. 19 Penn State on Friday and No. 5. Southern California on Saturday.