Baseball Top 10: Time to play ball in tough ILH

A light game week was the quiet before the storm for ILH baseball squads.

Kamehameha remained at No. 1 with seven of eight first-place votes in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10. The Warriors (14-4 overall) blanked Radford, 11-0, in its lone game. They open league play today against Punahou at Patsy Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

Coaches and media voters kept the rankings almost status quo. The biggest change was Kamehameha-Maui’s departure after closing last week without a game. The Warriors from Pukalani has another bye week ahead.

Defending state co-champion Maui is the only other team with a first-place ballot. The Sabers closed nonconference play with wins over Saint Louis and ‘Iolani to end February.

No. 4 Maui will host Lahainaluna in a three-day, three-game series starting Thursday.

Co-state champion Baldwin, ranked No. 5, has a three-game series with King Kekaulike, also starting Thursday.

The OIA East has its first big showdown of the regular season with No. 6 Kaiser visiting No. 7 Kailua on Wednesday. Kaiser and Kailua tied at 2-0 in the standings.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Monday, Mar. 10, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (14-4) (7) 79 1

> won at Radford, 11-0

> next: vs. No. 10 Punahou, Tuesday, Mar. 11, 3:30 p.m. (CORP)

2. Mililani (12-5, 2-0 OIA) 63 2

> won at Aiea, 12-3

> next: vs. Waipahu, Wednesday, Mar. 12, 3 p.m.

3. Saint Louis (5-2-1) 47 3

> bye

> next: vs. Pac-Five, Tuesday, Mar. 11, 3 p.m. (Ala Wai)

4. Maui (5-3-1) (1) 41 4

> bye

> next: vs. Lahainaluna, Thursday, Mar. 13, 5:30 p.m.

5. Baldwin (3-5-1) 33 5

> bye

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Thursday, Mar. 13, 3:30 p.m.

6. Kaiser (9-3, 2-0 OIA) 32 6-t

> won at Kalani, 7-2

> next: at Kailua, Wednesday, Mar. 12, 3 p.m.

7. (tie) ‘Iolani (9-4) 30 6-t

> bye

> next: vs. Damien, Wednesday, Mar. 12, 3 p.m. (Ala Wai)

7. (tie) Kailua (4-6-1, 2-0 OIA) 30 9

> def. Moanalua, 17-7, 6 inn.

> next: vs. Kaiser, Wednesday, Mar. 12, 3 p.m.

9. KS-Hawaii (8-0-1, 2-0) 21 8

> won at Konawaena, 11-1, 5 inn.

> next: vs. Kealakehe, Saturday, Mar. 15, 9 a.m.

10. Punahou (5-2) 18 10-t

> bye

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Tuesday, Mar. 11, 3:30 p.m. (CORP)

No longer in Top 10: Kamehameha-Maui (No. 10-tie).