Softball Top 10: No. 1 Mililani rolling along

The ledger was loaded with ‘W’ after ‘W’ in February for the Lady Trojans of Mililani.

March has been no less kind. Mililani is 16-0-1 overall and 2-0 in OIA West play after a 13-5 rout of Campbell and a 16-0 TKO win at Nanakuli. The Trojans collected all eight first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media to remain No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10.

The defending state champions have crushed opposing pitching to the tune of 206 runs scored (12.1 per game). Only two teams have limited Mililani to five runs or less. One is Santa Margarita (Calif.), which lost to the Trojans, 5-2 and tied Mililani, 2-all.

Punahou lost to Mililani, 5-1, back on Feb. 14 at the Trojan Classic.

In their OIA games last week, Mililani racked up 15 hits against Campbell and 15 more on Nanakuli for a team batting average of .492.

Kaiser entered the Top 10 at No. 8 after an 8-3 win over then fourth-ranked Kalani, which dropped five spots this week to No. 9.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Monday, Mar. 10, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Mililani (16-0-1, 2-0 OIA) (8) 80 1

> won at Nanakuli, 16-0, 4 inn.

> next: vs. Waianae, Tuesday, Mar. 11, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Kapolei, Saturday, Mar. 15, 10 a.m.

2. Maryknoll (5-3, 1-0 ILH) 68 3

> def. Kamehameha, 6-4

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Wednesday, Mar. 12, 3:30 p.m.

> next: vs. No. 4 Punahou, Saturday, Mar. 15, noon

3. Campbell (7-1-1, 1-1 OIA) 62 2

> def. Waianae, 10-0, 5 inn.

> next: vs. No. 7 Leilehua, Tuesday, Mar. 11, 3 p.m.

4. Punahou (7-1-1, 1-0 ILH) 54 5

> def. Mid-Pacific, 13-1, 5 inn.

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Wednesday, Mar. 12, 4 p.m.

5. Baldwin (9-3-2, 2-0 MIL) 38 7

> won at KS-Maui, 17-0, 3 inn.

> next: vs. Maui, Wednesday, Mar. 12, 4 p.m.

6. Kamehameha (6-6, 1-1 ILH) 31 6

> def. ‘Iolani, 10-3

> next: bye

7. Leilehua (7-1, 2-0) 29 9

> def. Kapolei, 4-2

> next: at No. 3 Campbell, Tuesday, Mar. 11, 3 p.m.

8. Kaiser (5-6-1, 1-0) 24 NR

> def. Kalani, 8-3

> next: vs. Moanalua, Tuesday, Mar. 11, 6 p.m.

9. Kalani (8-4-2, 1-1 OIA) 19 4

> won at Kaimuki, 15-0, 5 inn.

> next: at Castle, Saturday, Mar. 15, 10 a.m.

10. Kapaa (6-5-1) 15 8

> bye

> next: vs. Waimea (2), Saturday, Mar. 15, 10 a.m./12:30 p.m.

No longer in Top 10: ‘Iolani (No. 10).