E-scooter rider, 54, critically hurt in Kalihi crash

A 54-year-old man is in critical condition after a collision with a car as he was riding an electric scooter in Kalihi, according to police.

The incident occurred at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on Palama Street near Lakimela Lane.

Police said that a 30-year-old man was attempting to reverse his car into a private driveway on Palama Street when the scooter rider collided with his passenger-side taillight while trying to go around the rear.

The e-scooter rider then lost control and was thrown onto the road.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and provided advanced life support for the man, who suffered a head injury. He was rushed to a trauma hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained on the scene, and was not injured, police said. The e-scooter rider was not wearing a helmet.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

At this time, neither speed, drugs nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors in this collision.

The investigation is ongoing.