E-scooter rider, 54, critically hurt in Kalihi crash

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:40 p.m.

Traffic

A 54-year-old man is in critical condition after a collision with a car as he was riding an electric scooter in Kalihi, according to police.

The incident occurred at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on Palama Street near Lakimela Lane.

Police said that a 30-year-old man was attempting to reverse his car into a private driveway on Palama Street when the scooter rider collided with his passenger-side taillight while trying to go around the rear.

The e-scooter rider then lost control and was thrown onto the road.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and provided advanced life support for the man, who suffered a head injury. He was rushed to a trauma hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained on the scene, and was not injured, police said. The e-scooter rider was not wearing a helmet.

At this time, neither speed, drugs nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors in this collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

