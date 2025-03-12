Girl, 7, dies 2 weeks after e-bike collision with car in Ewa Beach

A 7-year-old girl who was riding an e-bike that collided with a car last month in an Ewa Beach neighborhood has died, police said today.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office informed the Honolulu Police Department today that the girl had succumbed to her injuries.

On Feb. 27, the 7-year-old girl had been rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a collision that occurred at about 4 p.m. at the intersection of Kauwili and Laupapa streets, according to HPD’s Traffic Division.

The girl was traveling west on Laupapa, and attempted to make a left turn onto Kauwili when she turned into the path of a juvenile motorist and was struck by the car. She was not wearing a helmet, police said.

The juvenile driver of the car, and a juvenile passenger, remained at the scene and were not injured as a result of the collision. Police did not provide any further information about the driver.

According to the Hawaii Bicycling League, Hawaii law requires the operator of a low-speed electric bicycle to be at least 15 years old.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

This was Oahu’s 16th traffic fatality this year compared with six at the same time last year, according to HPD officials, who said an investigation into the crash continues.