Hawaii extends bird transport pause to June over avian flu

The Hawaii Department of Agriculture today said it is extending a voluntary pause on the interisland transport of poultry and other bird species to help prevent the spread of H5N1, or highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The initial pause the department issued in December was set to expire Thursday, but is being extended to June 13.

HDOA said it decided to extend the pause in consultation with the Hawaii Department of Health and state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

“In an abundance of caution, extending the pause in transporting birds interisland is prudent at this time,” said HDOA in the news release.

The state’s first HPAI outbreak in Hawaii was detected in mid-November among a flock of rescued ducks and geese at Susie’s Duck Sanctuary in Wahiawa. A family in Pearl Harbor adopted two sanctuary ducks that also tested positive.

The properties were sanitized, and nearly 80 birds were euthanized due to the detections.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in November also confirmed HPAI in a wild duck at the James Campbell National Wildlife Refuge on Oahu’s North Shore.

There have since been no further detections of avian influenza in birds in Hawaii, officials said in a news release.

Officials believe the introduction of HPAI to Hawaii is likely linked to the migration of wild birds from the continental U.S. due to the genotype of the virus found in the ducks. It remains unknown whether the virus is circulating among wild bird populations in the state.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of bird flu in humans in Hawaii, officials said, and the risk to human health remains low.

People who have direct contact with sick birds may be at increased risk of exposure to avian influenza. All persons who have direct contact with outdoor birds are encouraged to learn about the signs and symptoms of avian influenza in birds and of recommended prevention measures.

The spread of the disease occurs through bird-to-bird contact or when infected birds contaminate materials, equipment, clothing or other surfaces. Residents are also reminded not to feed wild birds, which causes them to congregate and possibly spread HPAI.

The public is urged to report multiple or unusual illnesses in poultry, livestock, or other wild birds or animals to HDOA’s Animal Industry Division at 808-483-7100 (business hours) or 808-837-8092 (non-business hours, including holidays).

Residents who develop symptoms of avian influenza after exposure to sick birds or other wildlife should contact the DOH disease reporting line at 808-586-4586 for further guidance.