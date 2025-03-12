Column: Space science bill helps students soar

By Gail Takaki

As an advocate for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education in Hawaii, I have seen firsthand how transformative opportunities to explore careers in these fields are for youth. House Bill 563, a bill being considered by the Hawaii Legislature, presents a pivotal opportunity for our state to invest in the future of our youth and economy by expanding workforce development programs.

Hawaii is uniquely positioned to lead in space sciences, but we must ensure our students have the skills and knowledge to excel in this fast-evolving field. Our geographic location makes us an unparalleled hub for astronomical research and space exploration, with world-class observatories atop Maunakea. This presents an extraordinary opportunity to cultivate a new generation of homegrown scientists and engineers. However, to fully realize this potential, we must prioritize STEM education from elementary school to higher education.

HB 563 aims to expand hands-on educational opportunities in space sciences through two key workforce development programs: the University of Hawaii’s Space Science and Engineering Initiative, and Maunakea Scholars. These programs provide students with real-world experience — launching rockets, analyzing data from distant planets and engaging in scientific research — while also developing essential skills in critical thinking, problem-solving, leadership and creativity.

In recent years, student interest in space exploration, astronomy and climate-related technologies has grown significantly. They are even more excited to discover that they can pursue these careers right here in Hawaii. Yet, despite this enthusiasm, we still face significant challenges in providing strong STEM education opportunities. Disparities in funding, resources and infrastructure hinder student access to these fields.

Organizations like NexTech Hawaii are working tirelessly to bridge this gap by providing hands-on learning experiences and mentorship. Similarly, students are leading Hawaii International Science Experience to foster collaborations among local and international science-minded peers. However, to truly build a sustainable STEM pipeline, we need stronger partnerships between schools, businesses and community organizations.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Passing HB 563 would expand access to quality STEM education and career pathways, ensuring more students have the tools they need to succeed. If the Legislature passes this bill, UH will gain critical resources to expand these workforce programs, increasing hands-on learning opportunities that strengthen students’ skills and career prospects.

The university is already advancing its space science capabilities by establishing a Space Engineering and Instrument Development Center at the UH Institute for Astronomy in Hilo. This facility will provide hands-on training for students to develop instruments for space missions and ground-based telescopes. HB 563 would enhance this initiative, further cementing UH’s role as a leader in space sciences.

The bill would also increase support for the Maunakea Scholars program, which has awarded more than 1,200 Hawaii high school students telescope observing time on Maunakea, allowing them to conduct independent research on black holes, star clusters, and other celestial phenomena. While organizers would like to expand Maunakea Scholars to every high school in Hawaii, the program faces resource and staffing limitations. HB 563 would create a dedicated program coordinator position, providing more students with access to transformative STEM education experiences.

Investing in space sciences is an investment in Hawaii’s future. HB 563 has the potential to spark interest in STEM at all educational levels. I urge lawmakers, educators and community leaders to support this bill. Together, we can create a vibrant ecosystem that nurtures innovation and empowers our youth. Let us inspire them to reach for the stars — not just in their dreams but in their realities, right here in Hawaii.