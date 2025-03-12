Letter: Disgraceful Dems didn’t even applaud positives

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The behavior of Democrats at President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress was completely disgraceful and demonstrated how severely out of touch they are with the American public. They would not stand up or applaud the entire time Trump was giving his awesome speech. Instead, they just sat in silence with their glowering sour-grapes faces.

A 13-year-old cancer survivor, DJ Daniel, was named an honorary Secret Service agent — his dream — and the Democrats showed no emotion and would not stand up to applaud.

When Trump mentioned his agenda to continue tax cuts for every American, including his new plan to not tax tips or tax Social Security for American seniors, the Democrats did not stand or applaud.

The immoral, liberal Democrat Party has a scarred mind and a conscious that is blinded to common moral sense of knowing what is good and what is evil.

Melvin Partido Sr

Pearl City

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS

In the spirit of this season, take a moment to count your blessings. Recent times might’ve been tough — politically, economically or otherwise — but surely there are positives.

Here’s your chance to reflect on what you appreciate. Today through Dec. 9, we’ll be accepting “Count Your Blessings” letters (150 words max) or essays (500-600 words). A collection of these will run in mid-December.

Email to letters@staradvertiser.com; or send to 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Bldg. 2, room 200, Honolulu 96813, c/o Letters.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter