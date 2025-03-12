Letter: No apologies needed by Democrats over speech

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Although I have only lived in Hawaii for seven years, I thought I understood the word “aloha” when referring to others. To me, it connotes a feeling of acceptance or fondness. Certainly, the Democratic members of Congress have neither acceptance nor fondness for the current president, who shows nothing but contempt for them.

There are no apologies required from the senators for their actions during Donald Trump’s address to Congress. In fact, I was proud of the Democrats for not shouting and booing as the Republicans did during Joe Biden’s last speech before Congress.

A recent writer is far off base when he chastises our representatives (“Appallingly, no aloha from Hirono, Schatz,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 9). It is he who should apologize for his unkind remarks.

Eileen Glaholt

Kaneohe

