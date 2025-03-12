Letter: Stand up for veterans’ vital, at-risk medical care

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Veterans march in basic training to prepare for war. Now we march again to war against Project 2025. This isn’t about left or right; it’s about veterans policy.

Alina Habba, Donald Trump’s counselor, told reporters that veterans affected by the firing may not be “fit to have a job at this moment.” Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins says the VA employees are there to serve veterans who need assistance. Yet, about the layoffs of 70,000 workers, many of them veterans, Collins said, “Get used to it.”

The Department of Government Efficiency is canceling government contracts that help veterans: cancer programs, doctor recruitment, safe disposal of medical waste, burial services for veterans, and much more. We still have around 17 veterans committing suicide daily.

Unlike this president, veterans marched in basic training and went to war. Now we march for our fellow veterans in need of vital mental and medical care.

Brad Baang

Waianae

