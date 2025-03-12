Letter: Televised UH sports should be free to all

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

University of Hawaii sports viewership is directly proportional to the number of cable TV subscribers. UH sports fan viewership will continue to dwindle with more and more viewers “cutting the cable.” When K5 had the contract for UH sports, you weren’t required to be a cable subscriber to watch the games on TV — you could catch the games with an over-the-air antenna.

Since UH is a state-run college, thus supported by Hawaii taxpayers, it’s only fair that its televised games should be available to all of Hawaii, not just those who pay exorbitant cable fees. It’s time for UH to find a free streaming platform — not ESPN — to make UH sports available to all of Hawaii.

Rodney Lee

Puunui

