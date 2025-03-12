Off the news: Dengue fever detected on Maui

Dengue fever detected on Maui

Dengue, a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes, causes symptoms nobody wants — fever, nausea, rashes, severe headaches, and intense muscle and joint pain — so it’s vital to guard against outbreaks. However, infected travelers continue to arrive in the islands. The latest case was detected on Maui. Three were previously reported this year, all on Oahu.

Hawaii’s mosquitoes can transmit the dengue virus if they bite an infected person, causing an outbreak.The Hawaii Department of Health has deployed on Maui to control mosquitoes in the (undisclosed) affected area.