Off the news: No more 2 bags fly free on Southwest

No more 2 bags fly free on Southwest

For the longest time, and to the delight of its loyalists, Southwest Airlines kept its fan base with a “two bags fly free” policy. Alas, that policy is coming to an end.

Starting with May 28 flights, there will be a fee for checked luggage — though preferred members of Southwest’s Rapid Rewards program, holders of the airline’s credit card and business-class flyers will still be able to send at least one free checked bag.

This major change follows an earlier one: Assigned seats, coming soon. Many Southwest frequent flyers embraced the nonfussy open-seating policy, done by boarding groups — but that, too, will be a thing of the past.