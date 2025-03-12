Honolulu Star-Advertiser

A hydrating, healthy drink

By New York Times

Lassi, a refreshing yogurt-based drink from the Punjab region of the Indian subcontinent, is often consumed in hot weather as a cooling, hydrating beverage that promotes healthy digestion. Variations abound, but this simple salted version remains beloved. Some salted lassi include kala namak (black salt), which has a more pronounced sulfuric flavor, but standard salt and sea salt are often used as well. Other popular seasonings are cumin seeds (used here) and chaat masala. Using South Asian dahi (yogurt) is ideal for achieving the drink’s classic tart, creaminess. Avoid using Greek yogurt or skyr in its place, as they can be too thick, but if you can’t find dahi, plain whole-milk yogurt will work well.

Salted Lassi

Ingredients:
• 2 cups plain whole-
milk yogurt, prefer-
ably South Asian
dahi (see Tips)
• 1/4 teaspoon cumin
seeds (see Tips), plus
more crushed cumin
seeds if desired for
serving
• 1 1/2 teaspoons
kosher salt, such as
Diamond Crystal, or
1 1/4 teaspoons
Himalayan pink salt
• 1 1/2 cups ice
(6 ounces)

Directions:
Add yogurt, cumin seeds, salt and ice to a blender. Blend, gradually increasing the speed, until smooth.

For a thinner consistency, blend in 1 tablespoon of water at a time.

Pour into glasses and top with a small sprinkle of crushed cumin seeds, if desired. Serve immediately.

Tip: Whole milk dahi can be found at most South Asian supermarkets.
You can also substitute 1/8 teaspoon ground cumin for the cumin seeds.

Total time: 10 minutes, serves 4.

