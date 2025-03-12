A treat for the senses

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

This delicious dish is quite simple to prepare, yet offers a rich array of colors, aromas and textures, including chewy tapioca pearls. It’s all enrobed in savory coconut milk with a hint of sweetness.

To simplify your prep, look for kabocha already peeled and cut. It can be found in most supermarkets.

This dish can be served with rice or noodles. Try it with udon; you may be surprised at how much you like this combination.

Braised Root Veggies With Tapioca Pearls

Ingredients:

• 7 ounces fresh lotus root or 1 cup frozen slices

• 2 cups water

• 1/2 tablespoon vinegar

• 3 pieces dried shiitake mushroom, rinsed and soaked 15 minutes

• 5 pieces wood ear fungus, rinsed and soaked 15 minutes

• 1 teaspoon vegetable oil

• 2/3-inch piece ginger root, peeled and minced

• 1/4 white onion, sliced

• 1 cup Japanese taro (araimo) cubes, about 1/2 inch in size

• 1 cup kabocha pumpkin cubes, in same size as taro

• 2 cups vegetable broth or water

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 2 teaspoons agave

• 1/3 cup large tapioca pearls, soaked in water 1 hour

• 3 long beans, cut in 1-inch pieces

• 1 cup coconut milk

• Thai basil, optional, for garnish

Directions:

If using fresh lotus root, rinse and peel skin, then cut root into thin slices. Combine water with vinegar in saucepan; bring to boil. Blanch sliced lotus root 2 minutes. Drain and rinse. If using frozen lotus root, simply defrost and rinse.

Drain mushrooms and cut in quarters. Drain wood ear fungus. Trim off hard edges and slice thinly.

Heat oil in wok or skillet for 30 seconds on medium. Add ginger and onion. Stir and cook 1 minute. Add taro, pumpkin, lotus root, mushroom and wood ear fungus. Stir and cook 2 minutes.

Add vegetable broth, salt and agave. Bring to a boil, then let simmer 30 minutes. Gently stir occasionally.

Drain tapioca pearls. Add to pot. Return mixture to a boil, then add long beans. Cook 5 minutes.

Add coconut milk. Let boil 1 minute.

Serve with rice or noodles, garnished with basil leaves, if using.

Serves 4.