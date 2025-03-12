Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Chili is a medley of veggies

By New York Times

New York Times - Recipes

Photo courtesy New York Times

If you keep canned beans, tomatoes, onion and garlic in your pantry, you can make this dish on any weeknight without having to shop. The pickled onions aren’t strictly necessary, but they are simple to make and add a welcome tangy contrast to the beans. Pickled peppers are a fine substitute. If you have a bell pepper or jalapeño or two, chop them up and saute them with the onions. And if you want to be fancy, grate the zest off the lime before juicing for the pickles, and stir it into the sour cream.

Vegetarian Skillet Chili

Ingredients:
For the pickled onions:
• 1 lime
• 1 red onion or
shallot, thinly sliced
• Large pinch of
kosher salt
• Small pinch of sugar

For the chili:
• Olive or grapeseed
oil
• 1 large onion,
chopped
• 3 garlic cloves, or to
taste, minced
• 1 teaspoon chile
powder, plus more to
taste
• 1 teaspoon dried
oregano, plus more
to taste
• 2 (15-ounce) cans
beans, drained
• 1 (15-ounce) can
diced tomatoes with
their juices
• Kosher salt
• Fresh cilantro,
diced avocado and
sour cream, for gar-
nish (optional)

Directions:
Make the pickled onions: Squeeze lime juice into a bowl, and add onion, salt and sugar. Let rest while you make the chili.

Prepare the chili: Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Add the oil. When hot, add onion and sauté until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic, chile powder and oregano and sauté until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes longer. Add beans and tomatoes and a few large pinches of salt and let simmer until the tomatoes break down, about 20 minutes.

Taste and add more salt, chile powder and/or oregano to taste. Serve with the pickled onions and any of the garnishes you like.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4.

© 2025 The New York Times Company

