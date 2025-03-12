Creating community

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

At a time when many kamaaina are leaving Hawaii due to the rising cost of living, Cody and Kaitie Miyashiro-Carvalho set out to create something different: a space where people could simply be.

BE., a Native Hawaiian and locally owned family-run business, is a coffee truck with a purpose. It’s a mission-driven gathering place, encouraging customers to embrace intentional moments of pause, connection and culture. The name reflects this purpose, with each specialty latte carrying an Olelo Hawaii affirmation, such as BE. pono (righteous, goodness) and BE. paa (grounded, steadfast).

While BE. is known for its unique and creative specialty lattes, it also fosters a sense of community through simple gestures. Customers can borrow picnic blankets and chairs to enjoy their drinks at Kapolei Regional Park or pick up a board game while they wait. The business also hosts yoga and brunch gatherings, along with Olelo Hawaii workshops.

This month, in celebration of Women’s History Month, International Women’s Day and Girl’s Day, BE. is offering three specialty drinks. The Cherry Blossom Queen ($7.90) is a sakura matcha latte topped with cherry blossom cold foam and sakura and rose petals. The Brown-eyed Girl ($7.90) is a brown sugar and white chocolate espresso latte finished with vanilla cold foam and brown sugar. The Golden Girl ($7.90) is an espresso latte infused with turmeric, honey and cinnamon, and topped with vanilla cold foam and a dusting of turmeric.

As BE. prepares to expand and, its food menu will temporarily pause, but baked goods from

@sweetsbymathilda are still available. Customers can follow the biz on Instagram for updates.

“We hope our customers leave feeling cared for, refreshed and present,” says Kaitie.

Adds Cody, “With every conversation, drink, food or baked good, we pour our aloha into it.”

“We’re a place where people can find BE.longing, Come BE. with us.”

BE.

1001 Kamokila Blvd. Ste. 200

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays

1077 Manawai St., Kapolei

8 a.m-2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays)

Instagram: @be.kakou

How to order: In person, online

How to pay: Cash, credit/debit cards, Apple Pay