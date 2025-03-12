Jump on the paddy wagon

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

St. Patrick’s Day was created to honor St. Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland, with religious services and feasts. So, who are we to deny tradition? Here’s where you can get your feast on March 17!

Big City Diner

Big City Diner (multiple locations) is offering a few specials this St. Paddy’s Day.

Served from 10 a.m. while supplies last is its fresh corned beef and Kunia cabbage complemented by local carrots, boiled red potatoes and a choice of steamed white or brown rice (Dijon-mustard served upon request).

Its Family Meal Deal Pack 2-Go (serves 4-5, available with 48-hour notice) includes the same fresh corned beef, Big Tutu’s Caesar salad, and homemade bread pudding topped with haupia cream sauce and roasted macadamia nuts. This can also be ordered as a cold family pack March 15-17.

The biz also has a green Miller Lite Beer on tap.

Visit bigcitydinerhawaii.com.

Black Shamrock Tavern

Black Shamrock Tavern (902 Nuuanu Ave.) is an Irish pub known for its pizza, beer and cocktails served in a laid-back atmosphere.

It’s hard to pinpoint its most popular menu items as the biz changes half of its pizza menu daily. A bestselling item is Da “Mo” — the restaurant’s version of a Joisey White Pie — which is on the menu every day.

This St. Patrick’s Day, Black Shamrock Tavern has a corned beef and cabbage pizza, which will be available the week leading up to St. Patrick’s Day. It will also have corned beef and cabbage sandwiches on March 17.

Visit blackshamrocktavern.com or call 808-777-3000.

Da Burger Wing Hub

Da Burger Wing Hub (93 N. Kamehameha Hwy. Ste. 102) is offering a plethora of limited specials during the month of March that are perfect for St. Paddy’s Day.

St. Patrick’s Day-themed specials include Guinness corned beef mac and cheese that is prepared tableside, homemade corned beef with potatoes and cabbage, a corned beef hash short rib burger featuring almost 2 pounds of meat, and prime rib with housemade au jus and Irish calcannon mashed potatoes. For dessert, order the apple bread pudding with vanilla ice cream.

Call 808-312-4248 or visit daburgerwinghub.com.

Hokulani Bake Shop

Located in Waterfront Plaza, Hokulani Bake Shop (500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4b) is known for crafting artisanal cupcakes and hand-decorated cookies for special occasions.

The biz is offering its mint chocolate cupcake (available March 13-31) as its exclusive item for St. Patrick’s Day. The confection is a chocolate cake with Thin Mint cookies mixed into the batter. It’s then topped with a green mint buttercream frosting, green sugar sprinkles and a single chocolate chip.

Cupcakes can be preordered by phone, email, website or mobile app.

Visit hokulanibakeshop.com or call 808-536-2253.

J. Dolan’s

J. Dolan’s boasts two locations in Chinatown (1147 Bethel St.) and in Kahala (4210 Waialae Ave.). and is known for its genuine handcrafted pizza.

This St. Patrick’s Day, it is offering a corned beef and cabbage pizza special that would pair perfectly with a Guinness, Harp, Smithwick’s or Jameson’s Irish whiskey.

Other popular pizzas include its Giacomo (sausage, pepperoni, salami and black olives), spinach and garlic pie, and scampi pie (bay shrimp, mushrooms and J.’s scampi sauce).

Visit jdolans.com.

Murphy’s Bar and Grill

Murphy’s Bar and Grill (2 Merchant St.) is celebrating its 32nd St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The biz has a special menu for the eve of St. Patrick’s Day from 4 to 8 p.m. March 16. It features Galway oyster shooters with merry mix (a Bloody Mary mix), chicken wings, fish and chips with malt vinegar, a corned beef and cabbage sandwich with fries, an Irish beef stew and a Caesar salad.

On St. Patrick’s Day, there are seatings available 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Featured items from this menu include corned beef and cabbage, Guinness-braised lamb shank, Gaelic steak, and a

Caesar salad with sweet chile salmon. For dessert, customers can indulge in an Irish whiskey cake, bread pudding topped with Irish whiskey sauce or a key lime pie.

Certain items are also available for takeout from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 17 and can be picked up on Nuuanu Avenue in the driveway beside Murphy’s. Call 808-531-0422 to place an order.

Visit murphyshawaii.com.

Zippy’s

Zippy’s (multiple locations) is offering two specials this St. Paddy’s Day. Customers can indulge in its fresh corned beef and cabbage, which comes with cured beef brisket served with tender cabbage, rice and macaroni salad. Or, get its Pot O’ Gold soup, which boasts corned beef drippings, simmered onions and potatoes, cabbage and pieces of corned beef. Specials will be available at 10:30 a.m. March 17, while supplies last.

Visit zippys.com.