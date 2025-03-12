Spices elevate simple 1-pot chicken dish

Inspired by the combination of warm spices, nuts and sweet raisins used in Iranian dishes such as jeweled rice and various fragrant stews, this comforting and speedy one-pot chicken and rice gets a fragrant boost from turmeric and cardamom, plus roasted pistachios and golden raisins. Chicken thighs are browned in olive oil until golden, then the spices are bloomed in the same oil to release all of their aromas; the chicken and rice simmer in broth together. While saffron is often used to season rice and impart a golden hue, it is expensive. Dried ground turmeric is a great alternative that offers a similarly sunny hue and floral citrus notes. When all the liquid is absorbed by the rice, a prized layer of crispy socarrat forms on the bottom of the pot for anyone who enjoys the super toasty flavor. Stuff any leftovers with a dollop of yogurt or labneh into burritos for an easy desk lunch the next day.

Spiced Chicken and Rice With Cardamom and Cinnamon

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless

chicken thighs, cut into 1 1/2- to

2-inch pieces

• Salt and pepper

• 1 small red onion, thinly sliced

(2 cups)

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 1 (3-inch) cinnamon stick

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

• 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

• 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

• 1 1/2 cups/about 11 ounces basmati

rice, rinsed until the water runs clear

• 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

• 1/4 cup golden raisins

• 1/4 cup roasted salted pistachios,

coarsely chopped

• 1/4 cup sliced almonds (optional)

• 2 tablespoons chopped dill

Directions:

In a large Dutch oven or heavy lidded pot, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Working in two batches, cook chicken, turning halfway through, just until no longer pink, about 3 minutes per batch. Transfer to a plate.

Decrease heat to low and add the remaining 1 tablespoon butter, oil and the sliced onion to the pot. Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 3 minutes. Add garlic, cinnamon, cardamom, turmeric and allspice and stir until well incorporated and fragrant, about 1 minute. Add rice and stir until thoroughly combined.

Add broth, raisins and pistachios, season well with salt and pepper and stir to lift up any browned bits on the bottom of the pot. Arrange chicken (with any accumulated juices) in an even layer on top and bring to a boil over high.

Cover and decrease heat to low. Cook, undisturbed, until all of the liquid is absorbed, rice is tender and chicken is cooked through, about 15 minutes. Turn off heat and let stand for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, if using almonds, toast them in a small skillet over low, stirring, until golden, 3 to 5 minutes.

Discard cinnamon stick. Scatter dill over the chicken and rice, then divide among bowls. Top each with some of the toasted almonds (if using). Serve warm.

Total time: 45 minutes, serves 4.

© 2025 The New York Times Company