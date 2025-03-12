Spotlight on Japanese seafood

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Chef Dell Valdez of vein at Kakaako was one of just a few chefs selected to be part of the Japan External Trade Organization’s Japanese Seafood Showcase. As a result, he gets to showcase Japanese seafood products in a unique way — and diners at vein benefit.

Valdez came up with recipes for two dishes. The first is scallops with local tomatoes, ogo and herbs, finished with quick-pickled truffles and ikura (contact for price); the other is ika pepperonciono (contact for price) with marinated squid, yuzu kosho, smoked sardine oil and an extra-virgin olive oil emulsion.

These special, limited time dishes are available at vein through March 16.

For more information, visit veinatkakaako.com or follow the restaurant on Instagram

(@veinatkakaako).

Popular burger joint returns for pop-ups

After they closed up their diner in Kaimuki earlier this year, the folks at the popular diner Chubbies Burgers said they’d be back. Sure enough, they’re popping up at Aloha Beer Co. (700 Queen St.) from 4 to 9:30 p.m. on March 16.

The featured burger will be the O.P. Style ($11), which comes with a smashed beef patty, American cheese, grilled onions, housemade pickles and garlic-seasame aioli on a toasted potato bun. For an extra four bucks, this can be upgraded to a double burger. Don’t forget to indulge in Chubbies’ signature crinkle-cut fries.

Diners will also find recommended beer pairings.

For more info, visit alohabeer.com or follow Chubbies on Instagram

(@chubbieshawaii).

Biz celebrates happy reopening

Popular boba tea chain Happy Lemon reopened in a new space in Koula at Ward Village (1000 Auahi St). Customers will find fan favorites like the biz’s Rock Salt Cheese teas ($6.50) as well as Hawaii-only exclusives, such as passion fruit and lemon slushies ($8) and ube milkshakes (contact for price). Those who’d like a snack with their tea can opt for the housemade bubble waffles ($7.50 plain, $8.50 with toppings).

Founded in Taiwan in 2006, Happy Lemon now has more than 350 locations in 21 countries. The Ward Village location remains the only one in the U.S. to offer a house special vanilla soft serve (call for price) with customizable toppings like boba and Oreo crumbs.

For more information, call 808-204-8390, visit happylemonusa.com or follow Happy Lemon on Instagram (@happylemonhawaii).

Bakery introduces springtime specials

BRUG Bakery (multiple locations) has released some limited-edition specials for spring. The menchi katsu burger ($4.50) features a crispy beef-and-pork cutlet with lettuce, mayonnaise and katsu sauce served on a signature BRUG Bakery sesame-seed bun.

The biz’s strawberry mont blanc ($4.50) is a strawberry-jam-filled danish topped with housemade strawberry cream and a fresh strawberry. This pink dessert channels spring’s cherry blossom season.

Finally, the blueberry baked cheese tart ($4.25) features juicy blueberries and sweet cream cheese in a buttery tart shell.

All of these treats pair well with BRUG Bakery’s iced matcha latte or iced coffee.

For more information, visit brugbakery.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@brugbakery).

Special anniversary beer, other goodies

Beer Lab Hawaii (multiple locations) is celebrating its ninth anniversary with a strawberry matcha kinako dango ale ($25 for a four pack). Described as a fun golden ale with hints of strawberry, mochi rice and a touch of matcha, it’s a limited-time release that Beer Lab Hawaii founder Nick Wong says was inspired by what Beer Lab brewers imagined the manga character Naruto would drink.

Beer Lab fans can also stock up on ninth anniversary merch such as T-shirts, 16-ounce glass beer cans and stickers. While supplies last, keep an eye out for Ninja Nom snacks in flavors like Curry of Life, Akatsuki Hot Wing and Challenge (at its Puck’s Alley location); Miso Sesame Poke (at its Beretania location) and Naruto Ramen (at its Pearlridge Center location).

For more information, visit beerlabhi.com and follow the biz on Instagram (@beerlabhi).

A Japanese street food event

The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii is hosting Irasshai, a Japanese-street-food event presented by Bank of Hawaii from 6 to 9 p.m. on April 4. There will be two levels of tasting stations featuring dozens of local vendors and live entertainment.

Vendors include Tiki’s Bar & Grill and Vintage Books, which will be offering mini oden and matcha orange crème brulee; Onda Pasta, which will have gyoza alla norma; Peace Café, which will feature its vegan Aloha Ramen; Little Plum, which will have its kalua pig yakimusubi; and many more.

General admission tickets are $180 and include unlimited drink and food tastings. Guests must be age 21 and over to attend.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit jcchawaii.org/events/irasshai2025.