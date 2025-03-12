Whatcha ‘tako’ about?

Wednesday, March 12, 2025
By Jocelyn Lansangan
5:15 p.m.
If takoyaki is on the menu, I’m ordering it. Here’s where you can enjoy this delicious starter:
Don’t Miss Out On Donki
Don Don Donki Kapolei (500 Kamokila Blvd.) opened Feb. 15 and is jam-packed with everything you could ever need. Besides the business having a food court, customers can also find an assortment of sandwiches, poke bowls, sushi and hot bentos. The latter includes options like unagi ($13.99), butterfish ($14.99), and takoyaki and yakisoba ($6.99).
Visit donquijotehawaii.com/store/don-don-donki-kapolei.
A Taste Of Japan
Robata JINYA (1118 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 100) is known for serving Japanese fare in a casual atmosphere. It’s ramen, sushi, skewers and bento boxes are all popular options. The latter includes a hoso-maki sashimi box ($35), a nigiri hand roll box ($42) and a deluxe nigiri box ($70). The biz also has tasty starters, including sauteed shishito peppers ($9), crispy rice with spicy tuna ($14 for three pieces) and takoyaki (contact for price).
Visit robatajinya.com.
‘Tanto’-lizing Authentic Treats
Enjoy authentic Japanese cuisine at Tanto Gyoza & Ramen Izakaya (1035 University Ave. Ste. 105) in Puck’s Alley. Find popular ramen options, including the Tanto tonkotsu black ($17.75), Tanto tonkotsu red ($18.75) and Tanto shoyu ramen ($16.75). The latter is the biz’s original ramen and boasts aged shoyu, chicken broth, pork umami, char siu, ajitama menma, green onion, grinded radish and red onion. The biz also carries the gamut of small plates, including its popular gyoza ($8 for eight pieces), one-bite tonkatsu ($9.75) and takoyaki ($9.75). Its takoyaki comes with six pieces of grilled octopus topped with bonito flakes, green onions and mayonnaise.
Visit tanto-hawaii.com.