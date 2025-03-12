You drive me loco moco

Loco moco is considered one of Hawaii’s most beloved comfort foods and can be enjoyed any time of day. Here’s where you can indulge in this local staple.

Guieb Cafe is a family-owned and -operated restaurant with locations in Honolulu, Wahiawa and Aiea that offers home-style meals. Everything on its menu is served all day, including its loco mocos. The biz has several options, all served with a bed of rice, two eggs and gravy. The prime rib loco moco ($24) features a signature juicy and tender 10-ounce slice of prime rib, the Mauka & Makai Moco ($22) boasts a wagyu beefy patty and a crab cake, and the loco moco fried rice ($18) showcases a wagyu beef patty.

Multiple Locations

guiebcafe.com

Instagram: @guiebcafe

Island Vintage Coffee and Wine Bar has several loco moco options to choose from. Its wagyu beef loco moco ($26.95) comes with a housemade wagyu patty, onions, housemade gravy, two eggs and garlic rice. Customers can also opt for the braised beef loco moco ($27.95), which features tender braised short rib, housemade gravy, two eggs and garlic rice. For those looking for a healthier option, the biz offers a keto-friendly braised beef loco moco ($28.95), which is the same as its regular braised beef loco moco except that it substitutes cauliflower truffle risotto for the rice.

4450 Kapolei Pkwy. Bldg. D, Kapolei

808-312-1416

islandvintagecoffee.com

Those on the hunt for an old-school diner experience need look no further than Harry’s Cafe. This cozy eatery offers a variety of delectable dishes for breakfast and lunch. Customers can choose to order its regular loco moco ($16.95) or take it up a notch by ordering the biz’s fried rice loco moco ($17.95). Harry’s also offers a corned beef loco moco ($16.95), a hefty and hearty dish that comes with corned beef and two eggs atop a bed of rice.

437 Kamakee St., Honolulu

808-593-7798

Lanterns Restaurant and Tavern’s mission is to bring an elevated dining experience to the West side community. It’s a place where ohana and friends gather to enjoy delectable food and tasty drinks — some of which come in the biz’s signature boozy bags and fishbowls. Under the local favorites portion of its menu, patrons will find Lanterns’ loco moco ($28), a bestselling item that comprises a wagyu burger on its Papi’s Smoked Meat Fried Rice, topped with mushroom gravy and two sunny-side-up eggs. Other local favorites include the fish and chips ($20) and the daily catch (market price).

87-064 Farrington Hwy. second floor, Waianae

808-762-0264

lanternshawaii.com