Iowa’s Nanea Estrella celebrated with Cali Leng after Iowa won the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship. Above, Estrella beat Lock Haven’s Paige Jackson on the first day.

BASEBALL

>> Wehiwa Aloy (Baldwin), Arkansas: Was named the Perfect Game National Player of the Week with five multiple-hit games with 10 runs scored, 11 RBIs and three home runs. He leads the Hogs in hits (26), doubles (7) and total bases and is slashing .433/.534/.850. Kuhio Aloy (Baldwin) extended his hitting streak to begin the season to 11, getting two hits and creating six runs — three runs scored and three RBIs — in a 20-3 win over Portland. The streak ended the next day and he is 0-for-7 with a walk since but still hitting .468.

>> Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Oregon State: Added four more hits in a sweep of San Diego, including his 14th double in 13 games. He has reached base in every game this season and is slashing .400/.492/.640.

>> Cody Kashimoto (Punahou), St. Mary’s: Hit safely in all three games of a 2-1 series loss to Utah Tech, running his hitting streak to nine. Even with the hitting streak, he walked five times in the past two games and stole two bases. He has walked 18 times in 17 games and struck out only seven times. He had walked only four times in 50 games prior to this season.

>> Brock Perreira (Kaiser), Cal State Bakersfield: Collected back-to-back games with multiple hits, collecting two in each of the last two victories over UC San Diego, adding a walk. The Roadrunners have won four of their past five games after starting the season 2-9 and Perreira has a hit in each victory. Kanoa Morisaki (Kaiser) hit the first home run of his career in one of the victories over the Tritons, a three-run shot in the sixth inning to extend his team’s lead to 8-4.

>> Kody Watanabe (‘Iolani), San Francisco: Bashed his first home run of the season in a win over Nevada, a two-run shot in the seventh inning that tied the game. He had his six-game hitting streak end the next day when he walked three times but flied to left field in his only official at-bat in the seventh inning.

>> Sean Yamaguchi (Saint Louis), Nevada: Had six hits in four games, including his third home run of the season, which broke a tie in the seventh inning. He extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which he raised his batting average from .212 to .271.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> Ella Connor (Seabury Hall), Cal Poly: Was very successful in the Sun Devil Classic, teaming with Katie Clevenger for four sweeps and Lindsey Sparks for a sweep against No. 10 Arizona State.

>> Kelia Giusta (Moanalua), Concordia Irvine: Won four of her five matches over the weekend with Gabrielle Reinking, going three sets three times, including the loss, which ended up being by two points.

>> Cammie Masanda (KS-Hawaii), Corban: Won all three of her matches last week, teaming with Danae Stokes at the No. 2 spot to beat Simpson once and Southern Oregon twice.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Jo Huntimer (‘Iolani), Air Force: Pulled down eight rebounds and guided the Falcons to a 66-59 win over Utah State in the second round of the Mountain West tournament and then scored 11 points with six assists but the season ended in a 77-64 loss to Wyoming. Huntimer finishes her senior season with 103 games played and 402 assists to go with 337 rebounds.

>> Laynee Torres-Kahapea (Punahou), Portland State: Only scored three points in a season-ending 53-50 loss to Northern Colorado in the Big Sky Tournament, but didn’t go down without a fight. Her lone basket came with three minutes left and she secured a critical rebound to give her team the ball with 13 seconds left trailing by a point. She tied a career high with five assists and added six rebounds, starting every game of her sophomore season.

>> Keeli Jade Smith (Waiakea), St. Martin’s: Put up 13 points in 19 minutes of a 50-48 win over Montana State-Billings to put the Saints in the Great Northwest Conference championship game for the first time. She only had two points the next night in a 75-59 loss to Alaska Anchorage in title game.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Kara Kaneshiro (Kalani), Colorado State: Currently in 15th place at the Notre Dame Clover Cup, eight shots off the lead after shooting a 70 in the first round and 77 in a tough second round. The tournament ends Wednesday.

>> Alison Takamiya (Punahou), George Fox: Tied for medalist honors with teammate Makensie Toole at the Westbrook Invitational, running off five straight birdies on the back nine to tie the school record with a 66.

SOFTBALL

>> Cairah Curran (Campbell), Santa Clara: Had another three-hit game, her third of the season, in a 4-3 loss to San Jose State to raise her batting average to an even .500. Two days later she went 3-for-6 with four walks and four runs scored in a doubleheader sweep of Princeton to raise her on base percentage to .565 and tagged up at second base to score the game-ending run on a fly to right field when the throw to the infield short-hopped the second baseman.

>> LB Kahahawai-Kekona (Baldwin), Utah Tech: Hit her first home run since 2023 in an 11-3 loss to Texas-Arlington, a two-run shot. She is hitting .446 this season and sports a career average of .342 over 121 games.

>> Colby McClinton (Kamehameha), Cal State Fullerton: Had a three-hit game for the first time in her career in a 4-2 win over UC San Diego, scoring two runs and driving in another. She drove in two more runs in the second game of the doubleheader, an 8-0 victory. She is hitting .391 this season an hasn’t been under .300 since the first game.

>> Nelly McEnroe-Marinas (Maryknoll), Oklahoma: Bashed two home runs in a 10-9 win over South Carolina, driving in a career-high six runs and raising her slugging percentage to .727. Ailana Agbayani (‘Iolani) had a perfect day at the plate in the victory, collecting three hits and drawing a walk to score three runs.

>> Braiesey Rosa (Waianae), Oregon: Has been on fire since breaking into the starting lineup, fashioning a six-game hitting streak with two home runs and six RBIs.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Joshua Sanders (Moanalua), Sacred Heart: Finished second in the heptathlon with a personal-best 4,521 points at the New England Intercollegiate Amateur Athletic Association championships. He didn’t win any of his events but took second in the long jump, high jump, 60 hurdles and 1,000 meters.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Jack Deuchar (Punahou), Southern California: Went over 20 kills for the first time with 23 in a 3-2 win over BYU, adding nine blocks in the marathon match. His final kill gave the Trojans a 22-21 lead in the fifth set. He played only two sets and had three kills the next night, a sweep of the Cougars. Deuchar and Riley Haine (Punahou) return home this weekend for the Outrigger Invitational.

>> Kainoa Gerard (Kamehameha), Clarke: Reached double figures in assists in a match for the first time this season, dishing out 10 in a 3-0 loss to Missouri Baptist. He has played only nine matches this season after getting into 26 last year. AJ Matsumoto (Moanalua) was the target of 10 serves and made an error on only one of them, he hadn’t had a receiving error since Feb. 11.

>> Trent Goo Sun (University), Marian: Dished out 20 assists in a 3-1 win over Edgewood, his first time in double figures in three matches.

>> Isaiah Kalima-Izumi (University), Grand View: Put down a season-high 13 kills in a 3-1 win over Ottawa and then had 10 with six digs three nights later in a 3-1 win over Culver-Stockton. He took 52 swings in the two matches — he got 40 in his previous nine matches.

>> Sam Landers (Hawaii Prep), Adrian: Put down 11 kills with only two errors and eight digs in a sweep of Olivet, breaking his team’s five-match losing streak.

>> Makana Melchor (Kamehameha), Menlo: Was a defensive dynamo last week, digging up 11 shots in a 3-2 win over Vanguard and then upping it to 15 digs in a 3-1 loss to the Oaks the next night.

>> Micah Nakasato (University), Simpson: Put together his second double-double of the season with 39 assists and 13 digs in a 3-1 loss to Westcliff, adding four blocks. He has been in double figures in assists in five straight matches despite playing only two sets in one of them.

>> Keoni Thiim (Kalani), Brigham Young: Took advantage of a two-week break to blast 22 kills with six aces and five blocks in a 3-2 loss to Southern California. He hit .179 the next night with seven kills and just one ace in a sweep at the hands of USC. He has 16 services errors in his past two matches, one of them with the score 21-21 in the fifth set of the first match.

>> Cade Trujillo (Kamehameha), Sacred Heart: Passed out 13 assists in just two sets of a 3-0 loss to Long Beach State, subbing in against the nation’s No. 1 team and helping his offense score 20 points in the third set. It was his first extended run of the season and first time in double figures in assists in nine matches.

>> Brayden Van Kuren (Kamehameha), UC Merced: Made the first start and had the best match of his career in a sweep of Soka, earning 29 assists and four aces. He had 12 assists and one ace before that match.

WATER POLO

>> Koko Butcher (Moanalua), Occidental: Exploded for six goals on 10 shots in a 14-10 loss to Virginia Military Institute, including three in a row to turn an 8-3 blowout into a competitive 8-6 contest. All of her goals came in the second half.

>> Hudson Geier (Punahou), Cal Lutheran: Scored two goals and added an assist in a 14-13 loss to Chapman, tying a career high with six shots. She has started all 17 matches this year and scored 42 goals, with at least one in her past six.

>> Emma Luna (Punahou), Connecticut College: Registered a hat trick in a 12-8 loss to Grove City and has scored in every match this year.

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

>> Nanea Estrella (Lahainaluna), Iowa: Finished third in the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Tournament, scoring 70 points for the Hawkeyes. She cruised through her first two matches with technical falls but then ran into Paige Wehrmeister of Presbyterian. Estrella fell behind by six points and scored five in the final minute and a half and lost 8-7. She won all four of her consolation matches to take third, winning the medal match by an 11-0 score.