Hawaii loses quarterbacks coach, punter after spring training

Quarterbacks coach Cade Socha has left the University of Hawaii football team because of personal reasons, head coach Timmy Chang confirmed.

Chang also announced punter Lucas Borrow, who has been unsuccessful in securing an NCAA exemption to play this coming season, will pursue pro-football opportunities.

In January, Chang promoted the 26-year-old Socha from offensive analyst — his role for three seasons — to quarterbacks coach/pass-game coordinator. Socha replaced Dan Morrison, who retired in December after 52 years of coaching.

Socha missed the first three weeks of the recently completed spring training because of what was termed flu-like symptoms. After that, he decided to leave the program because of personal matters.

Chang, who calls the plays, and Anthony Arceneaux worked with the four quarterbacks during the 15 spring practices.

Chang said he is in the process of naming Socha’s successor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“He’s a good coach,” Chang said of Socha. “I worked with him a number of years.”

In 2021, Socha was Nevada’s graduate assistant under Chang, who was coaching the Wolf Pack’s receivers and tight ends. After the 2021 season, Colorado State hired Nevada head coach Jay Norvell. Chang and Socha joined Norvell’s CSU staff. A couple of weeks later, Chang was offered the UH head coaching job. Chang’s first hires were Socha and Matt Chon, now the Warriors’ general manager.

“These young guns are fast, up-and-coming, rising coaches,” Chang had said after promoting Socha. “They get it. They understand relationships. They understand work ethic, and adding value. Cade falls into that category. He’s a young gun. … Cade is a hungry, young coach.”

Unable to secure a waiver from the NCAA, Borrow is now focusing on pursuing pro-football avenues. Borrow will participate in UH’s pro day on the UC Davis campus on March 31. He also is hopeful of being chosen in the Canadian Football League’s draft of foreign players on April 30.Borrow was born and reared in Australia.

Borrow joined the Ball State football team in 2020 but did not play that season. He played in five games in 2021, and then became the Cardinals’ regular punter in 2022 and 2023. Last season for UH, Borrow was third in the Mountain West in punting with a 45.5-yard average.

In seeking to play as a sixth-year senior in 2025, Borrow argued that 1) he is entitled to a COVID-19 season that would extend his five-year eligibility clock, and 2) the 2021 season should count as a redshirt year. The NCAA ruled that 2020 counted as Borrow’s COVID-19 year. The NCAA also said that Borrow played in five games in 2021 — the maximum to qualify for a redshirt is four. Ball State coaches told the NCAA that they erred in playing Borrow in a fifth game, against Central Michigan, and that he only punted once in that contest.

In a phone call in December, the NCAA turned down Borrow’s request. But the NCAA, according to Borrow, has yet to send him the official paperwork. He said he cannot appeal unless he receives a written copy of the ruling. “We tried to get them to rush it, but they never did anything,” Borrow said.

With rosters limited to 105 players this season, Borrow said it would be better to move on than wait for an appeal that has yet to be heard.

“The NCAA took too long, and we had to make a decision, so, yeah, that’s it,” said Borrow, who will continue to attend UH classes through this semester. “I’m going to look at different opportunities going forward.”

Borrow added: “I love my time in Hawaii. It’s so much fun. It’s a special place.”