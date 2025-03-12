Rainbow Wahine rewarded with 3 individual awards

Lily Wahinekapu entered the Hawaii women’s basketball program as the best freshman player in the Big West Conference.

Three years later, the ‘Iolani alumna and Cal State Fullerton transfer will leave the program as the league’s best player overall after she was named the Big West Player of the Year on Tuesday, the conference announced.

Wahinekapu became the third player from Hawaii to win the conference’s top award, joining Judy Mosley (1990) and Amy Atwell (2022).

She led the Rainbow Wahine in scoring in all three seasons, including this year at 11.1 points per game. She also averaged 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game in leading UH to a 16-4 record in conference play and a second consecutive No. 1 seed into the Big West Conference tournament.

“I was very shocked, but very happy at the same time — but more so shocked,” Wahinekapu said Tuesday.

Laura Beeman, who was named the Big West Coach of the Year for the third time in four years and fourth time overall, was sworn to secrecy when she learned of all of the awards on Monday on the flight to Las Vegas for the Big West Conference Championships beginning today. She was worried she was going to give the news away.

“I could hardly contain my emotion,” Beeman said. “I thought I was just going to jump up and down on that plane. It was absolutely amazing, deserved, I’m so happy for her.”

Wahinekapu put up her highest statistical numbers in her one season with the Titans, when she won the Big West Freshman of the Year award.

It was an adjustment when she came to UH, which puts more of an emphasis on sharing the ball and generally runs deeper rotations, but one she was able to pull off. She made the All-Big West first team this season after earning second-team honors as a junior and first-team honors as a sophomore.

“Our system is definitely different than Fullerton’s system, and so when she came to us, it was about continuing to grow your skill and also be a part of something,” Beeman said. “Lily puts a lot of time in on her own growing her game, getting in the gym, getting her shots up. I think she is a student of the game.”

Wahinekapu admitted it did take time to adapt to the playing style at UH.

“I found my groove eventually, but coming into this program, everyone has an impact on this team, and just trying to find my way and not overstep,” Wahinekapu said.

The Rainbow Wahine won three of the major individual awards, with post player Ritorya Tamilo earning the Big West Freshman of the Year honor.

Tamilo, an intimidating presence in the paint at 6-foot-5, came to Hawaii from Auckland, New Zealand, and set a UH freshman record with 38 blocks while also averaging 5.2 rebounds per game.

Her versatility to play defense from the 3-point line and in was a big reason UH ended the regular season leading the nation in 3-point percentage defense at 24.7% and was third in field-goal percentage defense at 33.2%. Hawaii gave up 52.9 points per game, ranking seventh in the country.

“I didn’t even know the awards were a thing, really, so, I was super happy when I found out,” Tamilo said. “It’s never really easy coming from afar — coming from New Zealand especially — but the team and the coaches have really helped me stay over here and I couldn’t have gotten this award without them, so I am super grateful.”

Tamilo started 28 games, with 25 of those starts alongside 6-foot-4 Imani Perez, who was named to the All-Big West second team.

The two bigs provided a presence inside that made opposing offenses struggle for much of the season.

“The girl came in and I didn’t know what to expect, but she has really shown and proven herself defensively and offensively,” Perez said. “People are scared when they do see us on the court together, which I think is amazing. It’s more fun playing with her.”

Hawaii landed in Las Vegas on Monday afternoon for the Big West Conference Championships, which begin today.

The Rainbow Wahine won’t play until the first semifinal in Henderson, Nev., at 9 a.m. on Friday.

UH has already secured a postseason berth for the fourth year in a row by virtue of winning the Big West regular season.

If Hawaii wins its next two games, it will play in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four seasons. If it loses in the BWS tourney, it will return to the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament for a second straight year after losing to Cal in the first round last season.