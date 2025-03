Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Lois Hansen, left, Adrianna Arquette, Miliana Sylvester, Bri Gunderson, Tali Hakas and Victoria Leyva celebrated a point, Monday, against the Arizona State Sun Devils during a spring match at the Simplify Arena.

For the first time in five years, Hawaii women’s volleyball coach Robyn Ah Mow will have a new setter running the offense.

With the loss of reigning Big West Setter of the Year Kate Lang to graduation, the process has begun to find her successor, with returning sophomore Adrianna Arquette and UC San Diego sophomore transfer Audrey Hollis battling for lead duties.

There were moments they appeared on the court at the same time in both spring exhibition matches against Arizona State, which concluded Tuesday with the Sun Devils handling the Rainbow Wahine in a 25-22, 25-15, 25-13 sweep at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The teams played a fourth set that Hawaii won 25-19, but no official stats were taken.

The two setters played similar amounts as Monday, with Arquette getting the start and playing the entire first set and Hollis starting the second.

Arquette substituted in for Hollis late in the second set trailing 20-10.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Arquette came back for the third set and the two eventually split time, with both taking turns in the back row only.

They then played together in the fourth set with Arquette transitioning to outside hitter.

“They’re going back and forth. The big thing I told them when they came into this is, ‘Who is going to set the hittable balls?’ Ah Mow said. “They both can hit, blocking is almost the same, defense is almost the same, maybe Adrianna has got a little bit up on her, but yeah, just the consistency on where the sets are going.”

Arquette, who was credited with 13 assists and five digs against the Sun Devils, has the advantage of having a full season to prepare her for this competition.

After signing as a senior state Player of the Year out of Kamehameha, Arquette, who is 5-foot-10, played in 14 matches as a freshman with two starts.

“I think the real key for Coach Rob that she teaches us is just to make everyone else’s jobs on the court easier,” Arquette said. “I think this spring is just exciting, especially with all of the new people coming in. We’re definitely getting after it and all of the new people bring great energy and the team culture has been changed by that and it’s just great.”

Hollis, who is 6 feet and originally from Colorado Springs, Colorado, made the Big West All-Freshman Team with the Tritons before deciding to enter the transfer portal.

Coming to Hawaii is an entirely different experience from the one she had last year, but it’s also the reason she decided to make the move and switch teams within conference.

“Coach Robyn has done a great job with taking my setting to the next level,” Hollis said. “This is what I was looking for was for a coach to take my setting from not so great to a lot more consistent. My volleyball IQ is getting so much higher by just talking with her and film sessions. She’s probably the most highly qualified coach I have ever been coached by.”

Arizona State made it tough on the Rainbow Wahine in the second match between the two schools in as many days.

Cha’lei Reid led Hawaii in kills with eight for the second straight match but also had eight of UH’s 19 errors.

Tali Hakas added five kills and Miliana Sylvester added three kills and four blocks.

Hawaii will play two more exhibition matches coming up in two weeks against Wisconsin, with the match on March 26 taking place on Kauai.