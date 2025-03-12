Reports: Marcus Mariota stays with Commanders on 1-year, $8M deal

Quarterback Marcus Mariota is staying with the Washington Commanders, multiple outlets reported today.

His deal is for one year and $8 million, according to NFL Network.

Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, spent his first five seasons with the Tennessee Titans and has bounced around the league since — two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, then one each in Atlanta, Philadelphia and Washington, largely in a backup role.

Mariota will continue to be a valuable mentor to starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. Coach Dan Quinn credited Mariota for the assistance he offered the rookie last season, and the two quarterbacks developed a bond.

Now 31, Mariota won the 2014 Heisman Trophy, has appeared in 93 NFL games and is 34-40 as a starter. He’s completed 63 percent of his passes for 16,184 yards with 97 touchdowns and 55 interceptions.