Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 72° Today's Paper

SportsTV Radio

Television and radio – March 12, 2025

Today Last updated 2:40 a.m.

ON THE AIR
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB SPRING TRAINING
Rays vs. Tigers 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Angels vs. White Sox 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Angels vs. White Sox 10 a.m. FDSW 20/226 81*
Padres vs. Rockies 10 a.m. PADS NA/230 NA
BASEBALL: COLLEGE
Oakland at Louisville 2 p.m. ACC NA/251 261
BASKETBALL: NBA
Thunder at Celtics 1:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Clippers at Heat 2 p.m. FCSNSC 31/228 82*
Timberwolves at Nuggets 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN
A-10, 1st round: Richmond vs. Davidson 5:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123
ACC, 2nd round: Virginia vs. Georgia Tech 6 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
Big 12, 2nd round: Cincinnati vs. Iowa State 6:30 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
SEC, 1st round: South Carolina vs. Arkansas 7 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*
GOLF
YouTube Creator Classic 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL
Sabres at Red Wings 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Ducks at Utah Hockey Club 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
SOCCER
UEFA Champ.: Lille vs. Borussia Dortmund 7:45 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
TENNIS
ATP/WTA Indian Wells 7 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide