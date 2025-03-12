Television and radio – March 12, 2025
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB SPRING TRAINING
|Rays vs. Tigers
|7 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Angels vs. White Sox
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Angels vs. White Sox
|10 a.m.
|FDSW
|20/226
|81*
|Padres vs. Rockies
|10 a.m.
|PADS
|NA/230
|NA
|BASEBALL: COLLEGE
|Oakland at Louisville
|2 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|261
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Thunder at Celtics
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Clippers at Heat
|2 p.m.
|FCSNSC
|31/228
|82*
|Timberwolves at Nuggets
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN
|A-10, 1st round: Richmond vs. Davidson
|5:30 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|ACC, 2nd round: Virginia vs. Georgia Tech
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|Big 12, 2nd round: Cincinnati vs. Iowa State
|6:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|SEC, 1st round: South Carolina vs. Arkansas
|7 a.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|262*
|GOLF
|YouTube Creator Classic
|10 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL
|Sabres at Red Wings
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Ducks at Utah Hockey Club
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|SOCCER
|UEFA Champ.: Lille vs. Borussia Dortmund
|7:45 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|TENNIS
|ATP/WTA Indian Wells
|7 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
