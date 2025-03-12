UH’s Christensen earns honorable mention

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Christensen earns honorable mention

University of Hawaii basketball center Tanner Christensen received honorable mention in 2024-25 All-Big West voting.

Christensen was the only Rainbow Warrior to earn recognition.

Christensen, a 6-foot-10 transfer from Utah Tech, averaged 10.8 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game. He also had 24 blocks.

The ’Bows finished 15-16 overall and 7-13 in the Big West. It was the second losing season in Eran Ganot’s 10 years as UH head coach.

It also was the first time the ’Bows finished under .500 in league play since 2011-12, their final season in the Western Athletic Conference.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, who played three seasons at Hawaii Hilo before transferring to UC San Diego two years ago, was named the Big West Player of the Year. Tait-Jones averaged 19.7 points per game on 58% shooting. He added 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He led the country in free throws made (210) and attempted (274).

UCSD coach Eric Olen was named Coach of the Year after leading the Tritons to the regular-season title in their first season of full-time Division I eligibility. The Tritons completed a four-year transition from Division II at the end of 2023-24 academic year.

Cal State Bakersfield guard Jemel Jones was named the top newcomer. Jurian Dixon of UC Irvine was voted best freshman.