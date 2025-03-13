Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Kahuku woman pleads not guilty in death of 11-year-old girl

By Leila Fujimori

Today Last updated 10:29 a.m.

COURTESY PHOTO Adoptive mother Sina Pumehana Pili, 39, is seen in this mugshot.

Sina Pili, the adoptive mother of an 11-year-old girl, pleaded not guilty this morning in the Oahu Circuit Court to the charges of manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a minor and persistent non-support.

The 39-year-old Kahuku woman was arrested, charged and indicted on March 7 for allegedly torturing and neglecting the child, Azaeliyah Pili-Ah You, who died on Dec. 22, 2023.

Judge Ronald Johnson confirmed no bail for Pili, who appeared in court in a white paper jumpsuit, saying she poses a flight risk, danger to others and obstruction of justice. There was no argument today from the deputy public defender regarding setting bail.

Pili’s trial is scheduled for May 12 before Judge Rowena Somerville.

The 11-year-old was found with multiple injuries from child abuse, police said.

Pili-Ah You had extensive and deep bruising, multiple abrasions to her face, head, neck, chest, back arms, hands and legs. She also had apparent bite wounds and internal injuries to her neck likely from being choked, broken ribs and bleeding to the scalp and evidence of pneumonia in her left lung, police said.

