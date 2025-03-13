No injuries reported after American Airlines plane fire in Denver

WASHINGTON >> Passengers were evacuated today from an American Airlines plane on the ground in Denver after a fire was reported, a Fox affiliate said, adding no injuries were reported.

The media report cited the Denver International Airport.

There was an aircraft fire “to an American Airlines plane” that was sitting at gate C38 on Thursday evening, producing “visible smoke,” the airport was quoted as saying in the media report.

“Passengers were evacuated and the slides were deployed,” the airport said.

The airport said the fire was extinguished and no injuries had been reported, according to the report.

The airline and other U.S. authorities had no immediate comment.