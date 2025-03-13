Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, March 13, 2025 82° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Senate Democrats to clear way for stopgap bill, avert shutdown

By Richard Cowan and Costas Pitas / Reuters

Today

National newsPolitics

REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ/FILE PHOTO The U.S. Capitol building is seen in Washington, in December 2023. Top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer today said he would vote to advance a stopgap funding bill, signaling that his party would provide the votes to avert a government shutdown.

REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ/FILE PHOTO

The U.S. Capitol building is seen in Washington, in December 2023. Top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer today said he would vote to advance a stopgap funding bill, signaling that his party would provide the votes to avert a government shutdown.

WASHINGTON >> Top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer today said he would vote to advance a stopgap funding bill, signaling that his party would provide the votes to avert a government shutdown.

“I will vote to keep the government open and not shut it down,” he said in Congress.

Blocking the bill would have required the support of at least 41 of Schumer’s Democrats and would have triggered a partial shutdown, which Democrats have long opposed as needless chaos.

Their wariness of a shutdown was only elevated by Republican President Donald Trump’s rapid-fire campaign to unilaterally shutter many federal operations, which Democrats note is already causing disruption.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide